A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60T Jayhawk crew rescues four crew members from the fishing vessel Lady Gudny adrift dead in the water 230 miles east-southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. The Lady Gudny experienced fuel problems and exhausted its supply of fuel filters. Video by Air Station Kodiak.

JUNEAU, Alaska — The commercial tug Anna-T took the Coast Guard Cutter SPAR into tow 230 miles southeast of Kodiak Saturday afternoon and is in transit to Kodiak.

The Coast Guard Cutter Hickory, a 225-foot seagoing buoytender home ported in Homer, arrived on scene and will escort the Anna-T and SPAR during the transit to Kodiak. The commercial tug Chahunta is scheduled to take the fishing vessel Lady Gudny into tow later this evening.

Initially, the Lady Gudny experienced fuel filter issues at sea after midnight Thursday and became disabled and adrift. The SPAR was directed to get underway to provide assistance. As the SPAR prepared to bring the Lady Gudny into tow Friday afternoon the towline separated, which entangled the SPAR's propellers and caused the cutter to become disabled.

The four people aboard the Lady Gudny were airlifted by an Air Station Kodiak MH-60T aircrew and safely transported to Kodiak with no medical concerns, Friday afternoon.

The crews of the Coast Guard Cutters Douglas Munro and Hickory were directed Friday to get underway and the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley was diverted to assist the crew of the SPAR. The Coast Guard Cutters Sycamore and Maple were on standby to respond and assist if necessary.

Weather was reported as 10 to 12-foot seas and 17 to 20-mph winds.

"Due to the extreme conditions in the Alaskan maritime environment, it is even more important everyone wear their life jackets and ensure proper vessel maintenance for safe ocean transits," said Adam De Rocher, command duty officer, 17th Coast Guard District.

