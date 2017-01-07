NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued two men and a dog near Reggio, Louisiana, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a cell phone call for assistance at approximately 7:30 a.m. from a person aboard a 17-foot flat-bottomed boat that was swamped near Lake Lery in Reggio, Louisiana.

There were three men and a dog aboard the boat.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to assist the men and the dog.

The crew arrived on scene at approximately 8:30 a.m. and hoisted two men and the dog.

Due to safety concerns regarding weight limitations, the aircrew left one person, who was later picked up by a Good Samaritan, and the rescue swimmer on scene and transported the two men and the dog back to Air Station New Orleans in stable condition.

After transporting the two men and the dog to Air Station New Orleans, the aircrew returned to the scene and recovered the rescue swimmer.

“Before boaters go out on the water, it’s important for them to research the weather forecast to ensure their safety,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Bowen, the command duty officer at Sector New Orleans.