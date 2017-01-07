PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After evaluating the port conditions following the passage of Winter Storm Helena, the Captain of the Port (COTP) has revised the Port of Virginia restrictions.

Effective at midnight on Saturday, vessel traffic will be permitted to resume through the Hampton Roads COTP zone for all vessels bound to or from locations in the Maryland-National Capital Region COTP zone. Restrictions remain in place for vessels bound to or from locations within the Hampton Roads COTP zone.

Vessels bound to or from locations within Hampton Roads are not permitted to enter or exit the Chesapeake Bay, and vessels over 5,000 Gross tons may not transit within the Hampton Roads COTP zone without prior permission from the COTP.

Mariners are advised that the winter storm may have caused damage to aids to navigation and facilities.

"Right now we are taking small steps to reopen the port," said Capt. Kevin M. Carroll, Deputy Sector Commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads. "However, we are still evaluating the impact of the storm to anticipate any hazards that may still exist."

Please report any hazards to navigation or aid discrepancies to the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center at (757)668-6635.

Call (757) 668-5555, ext. 3 for a recorded message of current port conditions.