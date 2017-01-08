Editor's note: Click on photo for link to high resolution version

SAND KEY, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued two people Friday after a 19-foot boat took on water 12 miles west of Hudson Beach.

Sector St. Petersburg watch standers were notified at 3:15 p.m. from a 911 transfer call from Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Sand Key and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched. The RB-M boat crew arrived on scene, embarked the two people and transferred them to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office marine unit.

No injuries were reported.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded.

"We want to remind boaters to check weather reports and listen to Coast Guard weather broadcasts before going out on the water," said Petty Officer 1st Class Philip Lengyel, an operations specialist at Sector St. Petersburg. "Thankfully, these people had all the right safety equipment and prevented the situation from worsening."