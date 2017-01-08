PHILADELPHIA — The Coast Guard rescued two men from a john boat approximately 4 miles north of Salem, New Jersey today.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay were notified at approximately 11:35 p.m. Saturday from a Salem 911 dispatcher that a 16-foot john boat had become disabled near Salem, New Jersey.

Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew at approximately 1:35 a.m. to assist. The air crew arrived on scene at approximately 2:00 a.m. and hoisted the men. The two men were transferred to New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware.

There were no injuries or pollution reported.

"Thankfully the two men were wearing the proper personal protective equipment and were able to contact 911 by using their cell phone,” said Lt. Nate Gruver, the pilot on the case. "Also, the Delaware State Police and our partner agencies played an integral role in locating the two men. There was great coordination from all parties involved"

