5th District Mid Atlantic Public Affairs
U.S. Coast Guard

News Release

January 08, 2017


PADET Atlantic City

Contact: PA3 David Micallef

Email: david.m.micallef@uscg.mil

Office: (757) 434-6043

VIDEO AVAILABLE: Coast Guard rescues 2 off john boat in Salem, NJ

A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City air crew hoists two people approximately 4 miles north of Salem, New Jersey, Sunday, January 8, 2017. The 16-foot john boat became disabled after it ran aground. U.S. Coast Guard video provided by Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City
Click image for video

PHILADELPHIA — The Coast Guard rescued two men from a john boat approximately 4 miles north of Salem, New Jersey today.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay were notified at approximately 11:35 p.m. Saturday from a Salem 911 dispatcher that a 16-foot john boat had become disabled near Salem, New Jersey. 

Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew at approximately 1:35 a.m. to assist. The air crew arrived on scene at approximately 2:00 a.m. and hoisted the men. The two men were transferred to New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware.

There were no injuries or pollution reported. 

"Thankfully the two men were wearing the proper personal protective equipment and were able to contact 911 by using their cell phone,” said Lt. Nate Gruver, the pilot on the case. "Also, the Delaware State Police and our partner agencies played an integral role in locating the two men. There was great coordination from all parties involved"

