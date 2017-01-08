PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After evaluating the port conditions following the passage of Winter Storm Helena, the Captain of the Port (COTP) has fully reopened the Port of Virginia.

“The port is back open without restrictions,” said Lt. Ian King of Sector Hampton Roads' Prevention Department. “However, we urge mariners to be cautious of and to report any hazards to navigation following the storm.“

Please report any hazards to navigation or aid discrepancies to the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center at (757)668-6635.