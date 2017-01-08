|
5th District Mid Atlantic Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
January 08, 2017
Contact: 5th District Public Affairs
Email: d5de@uscg.mil
Office: (757) 398-6272
Coast Guard fully reopens Port of Virginia
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After evaluating the port conditions following the passage of Winter Storm Helena, the Captain of the Port (COTP) has fully reopened the Port of Virginia.
“The port is back open without restrictions,” said Lt. Ian King of Sector Hampton Roads' Prevention Department. “However, we urge mariners to be cautious of and to report any hazards to navigation following the storm.“
Please report any hazards to navigation or aid discrepancies to the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center at (757)668-6635.
Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.