Skip to Content

5th District Mid Atlantic Public Affairs
U.S. Coast Guard

Print this page

News Release

January 08, 2017


Contact: 5th District Public Affairs

Email: d5de@uscg.mil

Office: (757) 398-6272

Coast Guard fully reopens Port of Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After evaluating the port conditions following the passage of Winter Storm Helena, the Captain of the Port (COTP) has fully reopened the Port of Virginia. 

“The port is back open without restrictions,” said Lt. Ian King of Sector Hampton Roads' Prevention Department. “However, we urge mariners to be cautious of and to report any hazards to navigation following the storm.“ 

Please report any hazards to navigation or aid discrepancies to the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center at (757)668-6635.

Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.