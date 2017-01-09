|
8th District Heartland Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
January 09, 2017
U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District External Affairs
Contact: U.S. Coast Guard Heartland
Email: 8district-external@uscg.mil
Office: (618) 225-9008
Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water
NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is responding to a vessel taking on water approximately 50 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Monday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 1:58 a.m. of an 85-foot fishing vessel with three people aboard taking on water approximately 50 miles south of Grand Isle.
Watchstanders at Sector New Orleans directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
The helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 3:36 a.m. and lowered a de-watering pump and a rescue swimmer. The 45-foot response boat transferred coast guard personnel and pumps to the vessel.
The HC-144 Ocean Sentry crew, the 45 foot response boat, and the offshore supply vessel Joanne Morrison are currently on scene.
Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.