8th District Heartland Public Affairs
News Release
January 09, 2017
UPDATE: Coast Guard responds to oil platform fire in the Gulf of Mexico
NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is no longer responding to the site of an oil production platform fire in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Monday.
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reported that there were no hotspots or major pollution threats aboard the platform.
Over flights were conducted on January 9 with no reports of sheening on the water.
The cause of the incident is under investigation by BSEE.
