SINGAPORE — A U.S. Coast Guard International Port Security team completed a bilateral engagement with Seychelles government port officials in November 2016.

This engagement involved sharing best practices and visiting Seychelles Port Authority to observe the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code at the Port of Victoria. Seychelles became signatory to the ISPS Code in 2004.

“Every port stakeholder in every country has security responsibilities in our interconnected global economy," said Lt. Cmdr. Darain Kawamoto, liaison officer, U.S. Coast Guard Marine Detachment Singapore. "The U.S. Coast Guard appreciates Seychelles’ invitation and their commitment to improving port security."

According to the office of the U.S. Trade Representative, U.S. goods imported from Seychelles totaled $6 million in 2013. The top import categories were optic and medical instruments totaling $3 million, meat and fish totaling $793,000, and aluminum totaling $311,000. Additionally, in 2013, the U.S. exported more than $12 million in goods to Seychelles.

In 2003, the U.S. Coast Guard developed the International Port Security Program to reinforce the implementation of the ISPS Code. The Program seeks to reduce risk to U.S. maritime interests, including U.S. ports and ships, and facilitate secure global maritime trade.

Under the auspices of this program, a U.S. Coast Guard International Port Security team conducts an annual visit to assess the effectiveness of seaport anti-terrorism measures and provides recommendations to government officials to reduce the risk of a maritime security incidents and impacts to the global supply chain. The International Port Security Program is designed to assist seaports in overcoming security challenges in a dynamic and ever changing threat environment.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Activities Far East unit coordinates with over 40 countries to execute these bilateral engagements. The U.S. Coast Guard is committed to promoting and facilitating safe and secure maritime trade.