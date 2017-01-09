Courtesy photo.

SINGAPORE — A U.S. Coast Guard International Port Security team completed a bilateral engagement with Mauritius government port officials in November 2016.

This engagement involved sharing best practices and visiting Mauritius Port Authority to observe the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code at Port Louis. Mauritius became signatory to the ISPS Code in 2004.

“Every port stakeholder in every country has security responsibilities in our interconnected global economy," Lt. Cmdr. Darain Kawamoto, liaison officer, U.S. Coast Guard Marine Detachment Singapore. "The U.S. Coast Guard appreciates Mauritius’ invitation and their commitment to improving port security."

According to the office of the U.S. Trade Representative, U.S. imports from Mauritius totaled $58 million in 2015. The three largest import categories were mineral fuels totaling $24 million, machinery totaling $7 million, and electrical machinery totaling $5 million. Additionally, in 2015, the U.S. exported more than $395 million in goods to Mauritius.

In 2003, the U.S. Coast Guard developed the International Port Security Program to reinforce the implementation of the ISPS Code. The IPS program seeks to reduce risk to U.S. maritime interests, including U.S. ports and ships, and to facilitate secure global maritime trade.

Under the auspices of this program, a U.S. Coast Guard international port security team conducts an annual visit to assess the effectiveness of seaport anti-terrorism measures and provides recommendations to government officials to reduce the risk of a maritime security incidents and impacts to the global supply chain. The ISPS program is designed to assist seaports in overcoming security challenges in a dynamic and ever changing threat environment.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Activities Far East unit coordinates with over 40 countries to execute these bilateral engagements. The U.S. Coast Guard is committed to promoting and facilitating safe and secure maritime trade.