8th District Heartland Public Affairs
News Release
January 09, 2017
UPDATE: Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water
NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard continues to respond to a vessel that was taking on water approximately 50 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Monday.
At approximately 4:09 p.m. the crew of the fishing vessel reported that they had plugged the hole that caused the flooding.
The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon from Grand Isle arrived on scene at approximately 1p.m. and is monitoring the vessel as it navigates back to shore.
