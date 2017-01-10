NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard safely escorted a vessel to shore that was taking on water approximately 50 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew oversaw the safe return of an 85-foot fishing vessel with three people aboard to Lynn Drydock in Amelia, Louisiana, at 8:09 a.m.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report Monday at 1:58 a.m. of the fishing vessel taking on water approximately 50 miles south of Grand Isle.



Watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

