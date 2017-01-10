Editor's note: click image for full video

MIAMI — A Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted seven boaters from a disabled sailing vessel Monday approximately 14 miles west of Anse-Rouge, Haiti.

Watchstanders with the Coast Guard 7th District command center received a request for assistance from the Haitian Coast Guard at 3 p.m. Monday for the sailing vessel Journey which was disabled and adrift with seven people aboard. The watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward deployed to Great Inagua, Bahamas. The helicopter crew arrived on scene and safely hoisted all seven boaters who were transferred ashore in Great Inagua.

