MILWAUKEE – The Coast Guard is alerting the general public of commercial shipping and ice breaking activity that will take place on Muskegon Lake, Jan. 11, through Jan 15, 2017.

Several vessels are expected to transit the channel in and out of Muskegon at various times throughout the weekend. Ice breaking in support of these vessel movements will also take place.

Recreational users of the ice should plan their activity carefully, use caution near the ice, and stay away from shipping channels and the charted Lake Carriers Association (LCA) track lines.

The Coast Guard recommends all recreational ice users plan their activities carefully, dress appropriately, use caution on the ice, and stay away from shipping channels.

Further inquiries may be made by phone to Sault Vessel Traffic Service at (906) 635-3232 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.