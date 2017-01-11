|
|
|
January 11, 2017
Coast Guard responds to person in the water
NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a person in the water approximately one mile from Pelican Island near Venice, Louisiana, Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 2:25 p.m. of an Asian man falling overboard on a 22-foot fishing vessel.
Involved in the search are:
- A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew
- A Coast Guard Station Venice 24-foot Special Purpose Craft crew
- A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry crew
Anyone with information please contact Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2200.
