HONOLULU-The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help identifying the owner of yellow kayak found in Nawiliwili Harbor, east Kauai, Wednesday.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600.

Watchstanders at Station Kauai received a report from Kauai Police Department, 12:15 p.m. today, stating they received a report of an unmanned, adrift kayak.

There are currently no reported signs of distress or missing persons in the area.

Coast Guard Station Kauai launched a 45-foot response boat-medium to search for possible people in the water.

The Coast Guard offers free "If Found" decals to be placed in a visible location on human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker allows response entities to quickly identify the vessel's owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.

The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.