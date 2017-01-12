BALTIMORE - The Coast Guard will establish a temporary security zone in designated waters of the National Capital Region for the 58th Presidential Inauguration effective January 15 through January 24.

Security Zone 1 will include all navigable waters of the Potomac River, from shoreline to shoreline, bounded to the north by the Francis Scott Key (US-29) Bridge, at mile 113, and bounded to the south by a line drawn from the Virginia shoreline at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport eastward across the Potomac River to the District of Columbia shoreline at Hains Point, including the waters of the Boundary Channel, Pentagon Lagoon, Georgetown Channel Tidal Basin, and Roaches Run.

Security Zone 2 includes all navigable waters of the Anacostia River, from shoreline to shoreline, bounded to the north by the John Philip Sousa (Pennsylvania Avenue) Bridge, at mile 2.9, and bounded to the south by a line drawn from the District of Columbia shoreline at Hains Point, southward across the Anacostia River to the District of Columbia shoreline at Giesboro Point, including the waters of the Washington Channel.

Security Zone 3, all navigable waters of the Potomac River, from shoreline to shoreline, bounded to the north by a line drawn from the Virginia shoreline at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, eastward across the Potomac River to the District of Columbia shoreline at Hains Point, thence southward across the Anacostia River to the District of Columbia shoreline at Giesboro Point, and bounded to the south by the Woodrow Wilson Memorial (I-95/1-495) Bridge, at mile 103.8.

During the enforcement period, entry into or remaining in the zone is prohibited unless authorized by the Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) Maryland-National Capital Region. Public vessels and vessels already at berth at the time the security zone is implemented do not have to depart the security zone. All vessels underway within the security zone at the time it is implemented are to depart the zone at the time the security zone is implemented.

Mariners requesting permission to transit a specific security zone should contact that zone's designated representative by hailing "Patrol Commander" via Marine Band Radio, VHF-FM channel 16 (156.8 MHz).

Coast Guard vessels enforcing this zone can be contacted on Marine Band Radio, VHF-FM channel 16 (156.8MHz).

The COTP Maryland-National Capital Region can also be contacted at 410-576-2693.

Penalty: Persons or vessels violating this section may be subject to civil or criminal penalties pursuant to 33 U.S.C. 1232.