News Release

January 12, 2017


UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a person in the water approximately one mile from Pelican Island near Venice, Louisiana, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 2:25 p.m. of an Asian man falling overboard from a 22-foot fishing vessel, Wednesday. 

The case was suspended at 5:04 p.m. and approximately 145 square nautical miles were searched.

Involved in the search were:

-       A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew

-       A Coast Guard Station Venice 24-foot Special Purpose Craft boatcrew

-       A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew

