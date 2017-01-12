NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a person in the water approximately one mile from Pelican Island near Venice, Louisiana, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 2:25 p.m. of an Asian man falling overboard from a 22-foot fishing vessel, Wednesday.

The case was suspended at 5:04 p.m. and approximately 145 square nautical miles were searched.

Involved in the search were:

- A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew

- A Coast Guard Station Venice 24-foot Special Purpose Craft boatcrew

- A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew