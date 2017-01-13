|
5th District Mid Atlantic Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
January 13, 2017
Multi-agency search for missing fisherman in Little Egg Harbor, N.J.
The Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police and Tuckerton Fire Department are searching for a missing clam fisherman in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, today.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Barnegat Light, after they were notified of the missing man at about 8 a.m., today.
The man reportedly contacted a relative to notify them that his clamming boat ran aground, and reportedly did not require assistance, at approximately 8 p.m., Thursday.
The man's boat was reportedly found containing fishing gear on Hither Island earlier today.
