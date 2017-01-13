The Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police and Tuckerton Fire Department are searching for a missing clam fisherman in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, today.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Barnegat Light, after they were notified of the missing man at about 8 a.m., today.

The man reportedly contacted a relative to notify them that his clamming boat ran aground, and reportedly did not require assistance, at approximately 8 p.m., Thursday.

The man's boat was reportedly found containing fishing gear on Hither Island earlier today.