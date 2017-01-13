BOSTON— The Coast Guard rescued two people off their sinking vessel Friday, about 17 miles off shore from York, Maine.

At around 3:15 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Northern New England received a MAYDAY call on VHF-CH. 16 from a crew member reporting their 45-foot lobster boat, Miss Mae & Son, was hit with a rogue wave and the pumps could not keep up with the water.

A boat crew from Station Portsmouth Harbor launched their 47-foot response boat and arrived on the scene to find the fishermen standing on the pilot house in full survival gear.

Due to safety concerns, the fishermen jumped into the water and the boat crew pulled alongside to bring them on board. The water temperature was 42 degrees and the air temperature was 37 degrees.

The fishermen are being brought back to Station Portsmouth Harbor and no injuries have been reported.

"The lobsterman did all the right things- activated their emergency personal indicating response beacon, called for help on the radio, and wore the proper survival gear," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Mathlin, the coxswain of the 47-foot response boat.

Sector Northern New England is currently issuing a broadcast to mariners informing them the lobster boat is taking on water and adrift with nobody on board.