PHILADELPHIA – The Coast Guard has suspended their search for a missing fisherman in Little Egg Harbor, at approximately 5:30 p.m., today.

Coast Guard air and surface search and rescue crews searched approximately 35-square miles since they were notified about the missing individual at 8 a.m., this morning.

Agencies involved in today’s search were members of the New Jersey State Police, Tuckerton Fire Department and Coast Guard units from Station Barnegat Light and Air Station Atlantic City.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy,” said Capt. Benjamin Cooper, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “Suspending a search is never an easy decision for rescuers.”