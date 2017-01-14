Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Austin Kettleson, from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment, places a memorial wreath into the Pacific Ocean near the North Head Light in Ilwaco, Wash., during a memorial ceremony, Jan. 14, 2017.



The memorial ceremony is held annually in tribute to Coast Guardsmen lost in the line of duty in the Pacific Northwest.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Kaitlin Florez. Crew members from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment man the rails during a wreath laying ceremony and the playing of taps at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Ilwaco, Wash., Jan. 14, 2017.



The wreath laying ceremony is part of an annual tribute to Coast Guardsmen who lost their lives in the line of duty while serving in the Pacific Northwest.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Public Affairs Specialist 1st Class Levi Read. Crew members from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment man the rails during a wreath laying ceremony as the crew of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, from Sector Columbia River, hovers during a tribute flyover near the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Ilwaco, Wash., Jan. 14, 2017.



Wreath laying ceremonies are a traditional maritime tribute to those that have lost their lives at sea.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Public Affairs Specialist 1st Class Levi Read. Gordon Huggins and Jeff Rusiecki both former Coast Guardsmen and honorary guests at a memorial ceremony speak about their experiences in surviving tragic accidents involving Coast Guard assets, Jan. 14, 2017.



Huggins was the sole survivor of a capsizing of the original Coast Guard 52-foot Motor Life Boat Triumph Jan. 12, 1961.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Public Affairs Specialist 1st Class Levi Read.

WARRENTON, Ore. — The Coast Guard hosted a memorial service, Saturday, at Station Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco, Washington, in tribute to Coast Guardsmen and mariners who lost their lives during seven separate tragic accidents in the Pacific Northwest.

Approximately 150 family, friends, former and current Coast Guardsmen and fellow mariners participated or attended the short ceremony, which consisted of remarks from former shipmates of those who were lost, land and sea wreath ceremonies and a bell ringing after each name was read.

The tribute recognized:

The seven lives, five Coast Guardsmen and two mariners, lost, Jan. 12, 1961, attempted rescue of two crew members aboard the 38-foot fishing vessel Mermaid by the crew of the 52-foot Motor Life Boat Triumph near the Columbia River Bar.

The four lives, all Coast Guardsmen lost aboard a 36-foot motor life boat, Feb. 5, 1946.

The three lives, all Coast Guardsmen, lost of 10 aboard Coast Guard 41-foot Utility Boat 41332, Nov. 15, 1977, during night navigation training near the Columbia River Bar.

The one life, a Coast Guard aviator aboard Coast Guard aircraft 1353, Nov. 14, 1981.

The three lives, one Coast Guardsman and two mariners, lost, Jan. 11, 1991, during rescue operations, of the 75-foot fishing vessel Sea King in, which two Sea King crew members were rescued near the the Columbia River Bar.

The three lives, all Coast Guardsmen, lost during the Feb. 12, 1997, rescue operations of two crew members aboard the 31-foot sailing vessel Gale Runner near the Quillayute River Bar.

The three lives, all Coast Guard aviators aboard HH-60 Jayhawk helicopter 6017 from Air Station Sitka, Alaska, lost, July 7, 2010, during return flight from Astoria, Oregon.

"Memorials such as this are reminders of those who sailed these waters before us," said Capt. William Timmons, commander Sector Columbia River. "Through these memorials, we are reminded not only of their courage, but also the risk both Coast Guardsmen and mariners face while operating in the Pacific Northwest."