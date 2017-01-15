PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday from a grounded boat near Deltaville.



Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Milford Haven in Hudgins received a call from Middlesex County dispatchers at about 1:15 a.m., stating a 40-foot pleasure craft was aground in Jackson Creek with two men aboard, including a 75-year-old man who required medication.



Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth issued an urgent marine information broadcast and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small (RBS) crew launched from Station Milford Haven at about 1:55 a.m.



The boat crew arrived on scene at approximately 2:43 a.m. and realized it was too shallow to come alongside the grounded pleasure craft. Two crew members from the RBS waded through the water to the grounded boat to assess the survivors. The crew determined it was too dangerous for the stranded boaters to wade through the water back to the RBS.



The Coast Guard crew returned to the station, retrieved a kayak, and arrived back on scene at about 3:30 a.m.



The crew used the kayak to transport both survivors and bring them aboard the RBS.



They were taken to shore near Deltaville Boatyard.



“This rescue demonstrated how well our entire crew works together as a team,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Landon Milhorn, officer of the day, crewman and second coxswain for the case. “We encourage mariners to report problems on the water as they arise. Simple engine problems can lead to running aground in a short amount of time. Thankfully, we were able to reach these men quickly.”