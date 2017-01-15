NORTH BEND, Ore. —A Coast Guard aircrew searches for a father and son who were swept out to sea from a Boice Cope County Park beach, 2 miles north of Cape Blanco, Ore., Sunday.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend is currently on scene.

A second dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport and a 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Coast Guard Station Coos Bay, as well as Oregon State Police and Curry County Sheriff's Office personnel, assisted in the search but have departed the scene.

Watchstanders at sector received the initial report at 12:58 p.m. of two people in the water from the wife and mother, after she observed them being swept out to sea.

A child carrier worn by the father and the father's coat were located in the surf within the search area.

Weather on scene is clear with 17-mph winds, 8-foot seas, and an air temperature of 50 degrees and water temperature of 48 degrees.