NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday.

Watchstanders at the Eighth Coast Guard District command center received a report at 3:28 a.m. from the National Command Center of an electrical fire in the engine room of the motor vessel Alliance St Louis.

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile launched an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew who conducted an over flight of the vessel and confirmed that the fire had been extinguished by the crewmembers.

No injuries or pollution has been reported.

The Alliance St. Louis is currently on emergency power and drifting approximately 135 miles southwest of Southwest Pass with 20 crewmembers aboard and safely accounted for.

A good Samaritan integrated tug, Mariya Moran, is on scene with the vessel. The Alliance St. Louis is currently awaiting a tow company to arrive on scene.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. Coast Guard Cutter Brant got underway to provide additional assistance.