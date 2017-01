An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend searches for a father and son who were swept out to sea near Cape Blanco, Jan. 15, 2016.

Multiple Coast Guard helicopter crews, a 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Coast Guard Station Coos Bay, Oregon State Police, Curry County Sheriff's Office, Sixes River Fire Department and Port Orford Fire Department personnel, also assisted in the search.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend, Ore., and first responders on all-terrain vehicles from Oregon State Police, Curry County Sheriff's Office, Sixes River Fire Department and Port Orford Fire Department, search for a father and son who were swept out to sea near Cape Blanco, Jan. 15, 2016.

Watchstanders at sector received the initial report at 12:58 p.m. of two people in the water from the wife and mother, after she observed them being swept out to sea.

