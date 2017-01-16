NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday .

A good Samaritan integrated tug, Mariya Moran, is on scene for safety with the vessel. The Alliance St. Louis is currently awaiting the tug, Crosby Endeavor, to arrive on scene to tow the vessel to Port Arthur, Texas.

The Alliance St. Louis is currently on emergency power after suffering an electrical fire in the engine room and is drifting approximately 135 miles southwest of Southwest Pass with 20 crewmembers aboard and safely accounted for.

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile launched an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew who conducted an over flight of the vessel and confirmed that the fire had been extinguished by the crewmembers.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. Coast Guard Cutter Brant got underway to provide additional assistance and to relieve the Mariya Moran.