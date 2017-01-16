NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday.

The Alliance St. Louis is currently on emergency back-up power, which allows minimum crew needs to be met after they suffered an electrical fire in the engine room that has been extinguished.

The 20 crewmembers aboard the Alliance St. Louis are all accounted for with no reported injuries or medical conditions.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans is maintaining a 2-hour communications schedule with the vessel and are boadcasting a notice to transiting vessels every 12 hours via VH-F channel 16.

A good Samaritan integrated tug, Mariya Moran, is on scene for safety with the vessel. The Alliance St. Louis is currently awaiting the tug, Crosby Endeavor, to arrive on scene to tow the vessel to Port Arthur, Texas.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. Coast Guard Cutter Brant got underway to provide additional assistance and to relieve the Mariya Moran.

No injuries or pollution has been reported.

Coast Guard Morgan City Marine Safety Unit inspectors and investigators are investigating the cause of the incident.