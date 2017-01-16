MIAMI — The Coast Guard is searching for a capsized vessel Monday near Dania Beach Pier.

Coast Guard Sector Miami watch standers received notification from the Broward Sheriff's Office at 7:48 p.m. Monday that a good Samaritan reported a 15-foot boat capsized near Dania Beach Pier. The watch standers issued an urgent marine information broadcast, launched a Station Fort Lauderdale 45-foot Response Boat Medium crew and diverted the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin.

Broward County Sheriff's Office and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel are assisting with the search.

