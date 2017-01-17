Skip to Content

January 17, 2017


Coast Guard suspends search for capsized vessel near Dania Beach Pier

MIAMI — The Coast Guard suspended their search Tuesday at 11:16 a.m. for a capsized vessel near Dania Beach Pier. 

Coast Guard Sector Miami watch standers received notification from the Broward Sheriff's Office at 7:48 p.m. Monday that a good Samaritan reported a 15-foot boat capsized near Dania Beach Pier.

A Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew, the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin crew, a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, Broward County Sheriff's Office and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel assisted with the search.

