Coast Guard members train in high surf to prepare for any maritime emergency during rough weather conditions near Ocean Beach, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2014. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Loumania Stewart

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard urges boaters and beachgoers Wednesday to exercise caution in and around the waters along the Northern California coast due to forecasted weather conditions through the weekend.

The National Weather Service is expecting cold temperatures, rain, high winds and heavy seas to affect the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Owners of small crafts (skiffs, kayaks, paddleboards, etc.) are strongly encouraged to properly secure them and ensure they are marked with identifying information in the event they break free.

The National Weather Service forecast can be found here.

The Coast Guard also recommends that mariners always:

* Stay informed and aware of weather conditions and monitor the progress and strength of currents through local television, radio and internet. Check the current and expected weather and water conditions before heading out.

* File a float plan with a family member or friend, which includes information about the boat, the number of passengers aboard, the destination of where the vessel will be operating and an expected time of return.

* Have a working marine-band radio and use VHF-FM channel 16 in the event of an emergency.

* Wear a life jacket.

* Carry marine flares on board the vessel.

* Ensure bilge pumps are operational and vessels are secure for heavy winds and rain