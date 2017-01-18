NEW ORLEANS – The cargo vessel Alliance St. Louis is in tow by a commercial salvage company, Wednesday, after suffering an engine room fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass.

The tug Crosby Endeavor arrived on scene at 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, with a fire team aboard to clear the Alliance St Louis’ engine room for safety. The tug put the cargo vessel in tow at approximately 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, to take the cargo vessel to Sabine Bank Pilot Station near Port Arthur, Texas.

The Coast Guard and good Samaritans responded to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 135 miles southwest of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday.

Coast Guard Cutter Brant crew arrived on scene at approximately 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, to relieve the good Samaritan vessel, Mariya Moran, from standing by for safety.

No injuries or pollution have been reported.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.