|
8th District Heartland Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
January 18, 2017
U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District External Affairs
Contact: U.S. Coast Guard Heartland
Email: 8district-external@uscg.mil
Office: (618) 225-9008
UPDATE 3: Cargo vessel in tow after engine room fire
NEW ORLEANS – The cargo vessel Alliance St. Louis is in tow by a commercial salvage company, Wednesday, after suffering an engine room fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass.
The tug Crosby Endeavor arrived on scene at 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, with a fire team aboard to clear the Alliance St Louis’ engine room for safety. The tug put the cargo vessel in tow at approximately 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, to take the cargo vessel to Sabine Bank Pilot Station near Port Arthur, Texas.
The Coast Guard and good Samaritans responded to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 135 miles southwest of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday.
Coast Guard Cutter Brant crew arrived on scene at approximately 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, to relieve the good Samaritan vessel, Mariya Moran, from standing by for safety.
No injuries or pollution have been reported.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.