5th District Mid Atlantic Public Affairs
U.S. Coast Guard

News Release

January 19, 2017


Contact: 5th District Public Affairs

Email: d5de@uscg.mil

Office: (757) 398-6272

Photo Release: Coast Guard, law enforcement agencies provide security for inauguration

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Bacone from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York conducts a security sweep with his canine, Ruthie, during a dinner cruise in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. Coast Guard canine explosive detection teams are comprised of one Coast Guard working dog and one handler and are utilized around the country to protect maritime assets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

WASHINGTON - U.S. Coast Guard units and partner agencies provided waterside security for the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Thursday. 

Crews from Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Teams New York and San Diego and Coast Guard Cutters Chock and Heron worked with crews from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as part of a comprehensive port security operation to protect people and waterways around the District. 

For more information about the security zones the Coast Guard is enforcing, click here.

Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Chock enforce a security zone in the waterways surrounding Washington, D.C. for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 19, 2017. The Coast Guard is working with federal and state partners to protect the nation's capital. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

Members of Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Diego patrol the Potomac River outside Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. MSST San Diego joined other Coast Guard units in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts/Released)

Coast Guard crewmembers from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York aboard a 25-foot Response Boat–Small and members from the Metropolitan Marine Policing Unit enforce a security zone surrounding Washington, D.C. for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 19, 2017. Federal, state and local agencies are working together to patrol and protect the waterways around the nation's capital. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Osborne patrols the Potomac River in the small boat from Coast Guard Cutter Heron in Washington, D.C., Jan.19, 2017. The Heron, homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia, assisted with security operations in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts/Released)

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Bacone and Chief Petty Officer Carlos Perez from Maritime Safety and Security Team New York conduct security sweeps with their canine, Ruthie, during a dinner cruise in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2017. MSST New York is one of the Coast Guard's anti-terrorism teams established to protect local maritime assets and to support large-scale events including the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi/Released)

