NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is towing a vessel that was taking on water in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana, Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 3:02 p.m. from the crew of a 43-foot sailing vessel that their vessel was disabled and taking on water in Terrebonne Bay.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle to assist the vessel.

The aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 4:16 p.m. and the boat crew arrived on scene at approximately 5:25 p.m.

The boat crew reported that the crew of the sailing vessel had stopped the flooding, and their vessel was no longer taking on water.

The Coast Guard boat crew placed the sailing vessel in tow at 6:17 p.m.

At 6:18 p.m. the sailing vessel began taking on water again and its crew secured the flooding.

The Coast Guard boat crew is currently towing the vessel to land.

There were no reported medical concerns.