NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard towed a disabled vessel to shore that was taking on water in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana, Thursday.

At approximately 11:05 p.m. a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle completed the tow of a disabled 43-foot sailing vessel from Terrebonne Bay to Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 3:02 p.m. that the sailing vessel was disabled and taking on water.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle to assist the vessel.