8th District Heartland Public Affairs
News Release
January 19, 2017
Update: Coast Guard responds to vessel taking on water
NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard towed a disabled vessel to shore that was taking on water in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana, Thursday.
At approximately 11:05 p.m. a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle completed the tow of a disabled 43-foot sailing vessel from Terrebonne Bay to Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 3:02 p.m. that the sailing vessel was disabled and taking on water.
Sector New Orleans watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle to assist the vessel.
