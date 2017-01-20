Skip to Content

5th District Mid Atlantic Public Affairs
U.S. Coast Guard

News Release

January 20, 2017


Contact: 5th District Public Affairs

Email: d5de@uscg.mil

Office: (757) 398-6272

Photo Release: Coast Guard, local agencies patrol during inauguration

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Heron patrols the Potomac River near Alexandria, Virginia, Jan. 20, 2017. The Heron, homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia, assisted with security operations in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts/Released)

WASHINGTON - U.S. Coast Guard units and partner agencies provided waterside security for the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Friday. 

Crews from Coast Guard Station Washington and Coast Guard Cutter Heron worked with crews from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as part of a comprehensive port security operation to protect people and waterways around the District. 

For more information about the security zones the Coast Guard is enforcing, click here.

A 25-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Washington trails the Commander Jacques, a water taxi out of Alexandria, Virginia, during an escort through a security zone in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The Coast Guard balanced commercial vessels’ navigation of the District’s waterways with maritime security during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala/Released)

A member of the Department of Energy monitors detection equipment aboard a Coast Guard 25-foot Response Boat-Small during a security patrol on the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. The Coast Guard collaborated with other federal, state and local agencies during the 58th Presidential Inauguration to provide maritime security, including checking for radiation hazards. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala/Released)

Boat crews from Charles County Sheriff's Office and Maryland Natural Resources Police patrol the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. State and local agencies from across the Washington metropolitan area participated in security operations in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Fritts/Released)

