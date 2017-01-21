EUREKA, Calif. — The Coast Guard established a safety zone in the navigable waters of the Noyo River Channel, Humboldt Bay and Crescent City Harbor entrances Saturday to promote the navigational safety of all vessels along the coast when extreme environmental conditions are present, which will extend through March 31.

The safety zone prohibits vessels from transiting the affected areas during extreme environmental conditions, which is described as 20-foot breaking seas or as the Captain of the Port deems the area as unsafe for vessel transit.

Any vessel requesting permission to transit the safety zone during times of enforcement shall contact Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay on VHF-FM channel 16 or at (707) 443-2213 between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., or to Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay on VHF-FM channel 16 or at (707) 839-6113 between 10 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

NOYO RIVER ENTRANCE

During times of extreme environmental conditions, the temporary safety zone applies to the navigable waters of the Noyo River Entrance Channel as defined by the area contained seaward of the Line of Demarcation with northern boundary of the line originating in approximately position 39°25’41”N, 123°48’37”W and extending four nautical miles at bearing 290° T and southern boundary of the line originating in approximately position 39°25’38”N, 123°48’36”W and extending four nautical miles at 281° T, in Fort Bragg. This safety zone will be enforced when on scene conditions reach 20-feet breaking seas or as the COTP determines that the environmental conditions are hazardous and unsafe for vessel transits, as announced via broadcast notice to mariners.

HUMBOLDT BAY ENTRANCE

The Coast Guard has established a safety zone in the navigable waters of the Humboldt Bay Entrance Channel to promote the navigational safety of all vessels near Humboldt Bay when extreme environmental conditions are present through March 31. The safety zone prohibits vessels from transiting the Humboldt Bay Entrance Channel as a result of extreme environmental conditions.

CRESCENT CITY HARBOR ENTRANCE

During times of extreme environmental conditions, the temporary safety zone applies to the navigable waters of the Crescent City Harbor Entrance Channel, as defined by the area contained seaward of the line originating in approximate position 41°44’36”N, 124°11’18”W bearing 237°T and extending out to one nautical mile of the Line of Demarcation. This safety zone will be enforced when on scene conditions reach 20-foot breaking seas or as the COTP determines that the environmental conditions are hazardous and unsafe for vessel transits, as announced via broadcast notice to mariners.

For more information on boating safety and required and recommended safety equipment, please visit www.uscgboating.org.

For more information on weather conditions, please visit www.weather.gov.