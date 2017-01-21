LOS ANGELES — The Captain of the Port has temporarily closed the Morro Bay Harbor entrance due to hazardous bar conditions January 21, 2017.

The Captain of the Port issued a temporary safety zone, January 18, 2017 due to hazardous conditions in the vicinity of the Morro Bay Harbor entrance.

This action is necessary to reduce significant hazards subject to the vessels, the harbor and the public during periods of poor weather conditions. The Coast Guard will energize the Morro Bay “Rough Bar Warning Light” to signify that rough bar conditions exist at the harbor’s entrance.

No vessel or person is permitted to operate in the temporary safety zone unless authorized by the Captain of the Port or her designated representative.

Enforcement of this safety zone will cease immediately upon conditions returning to safe levels. The general boating public will be notified of the enforcement of the temporary safety zone via a broadcast notice to mariners.

The Coast Guard urges mariners to always:

Keep an eye on weather conditions to ascertain whether it is safe to be on the water.

Wear life jackets while on the water.

Always have a working marine-band radio on board.

Carry marine flares on board the vessel.

Ensure bilge pumps are operational and vessels are secure for heavy winds and rain.

Stay Informed - The public should be aware of weather conditions and monitor progress through local television, radio and internet. Check the current and expected weather and water conditions before heading out, and be aware that weather conditions can quickly change.

File a float plan with friends, family members and local marinas before heading out. The list should include the number of passengers aboard the vessel, vessel's destination and expected time of return.

For more information on boating safety, visit www.uscgboating.org.

For more information, you may contact the Los Angeles-Long Beach command duty officer via VHF radio or at 310-521-3801.