Editor's note: Click on photos for link to high resolution versions

SAND KEY, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued three boaters Saturday after their 30-foot boat took on water 3 miles west of Clearwater Pass.

At 11:15 a.m. watch standers at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call via VHF-FM marine band radio channel 16 from the boaters stating their boat was taking on water, and they were in need of emergency assistance.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Station Sand Key was launched, arrived on scene and began to dewater the boat. After controlling the flooding, the Sand Key boat crew placed the 30-foot boat in tow and transported the boaters and the boat to Largo Intercoastal Marina.

No injuries were reported.

Pinellas County Fire and Rescue also responded and assisted in escorting the 30-foot boat to the dock.