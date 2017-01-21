Click on image to view and download hoist footage.

BOSTON — A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod hoisted a man Saturday from the fishing boat Golden Girl while 25 miles southeast of Cape Ann.

The captain of Golden Girl contacted Coast Guard Sector Boston watchstanders Saturday morning and reported a crewman aboard severely injured his hand and needed medical attention.

The aircrew launched and arrived on scene at about 12:20 p.m. to medevac the man. After a successful hoist, the man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Helicopter pilot Lt. Kyle Bertoluzzi said despite a low ceiling at takeoff, the skies cleared about halfway over Cape Cod Bay. He said the quick action of Golden's Girl's crew, flawless work by the flight mechanic, and teamwork by all helped this medevac go smoothly to get the injured man quickly into the care of doctors.