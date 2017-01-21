|
5th District Mid Atlantic Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
January 21, 2017
Contact: 5th District Public Affairs
Email: d5de@uscg.mil
Office: (757) 398-6272
Coast Guard no longer enforcing security zones established for 58th presidential inauguration
BALTIMORE — The Coast Guard is no longer enforcing the temporary security zones established in designated waters of the National Capital Region for the 58th Presidential Inauguration that were implemented January 15.
During the enforcement period, entry into or remaining in the zone was prohibited unless authorized by the Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) Maryland-National Capital Region.
Boaters are always encouraged to report suspicious activity on or near the water to Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region by calling 410-576-2693.
For information regarding the security zones, please visit http://www.uscgnews.com/go/doc/4007/2912114/ .
For breaking news, follow the 5th District on Twitter @USCGMidAtlantic.
