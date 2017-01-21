BALTIMORE — The Coast Guard is no longer enforcing the temporary security zones established in designated waters of the National Capital Region for the 58th Presidential Inauguration that were implemented January 15.



During the enforcement period, entry into or remaining in the zone was prohibited unless authorized by the Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) Maryland-National Capital Region.



Boaters are always encouraged to report suspicious activity on or near the water to Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region by calling 410-576-2693.



For information regarding the security zones, please visit http://www.uscgnews.com/go/doc/4007/2912114/ .



For breaking news, follow the 5th District on Twitter @USCGMidAtlantic.