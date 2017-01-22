PHILADELPHIA — The Coast Guard urges boaters, duck hunters, fishermen and beachgoers to exercise caution in and around the waters of Southern New Jersey and Delaware due to forecasted heavy weather conditions over the next several days.

Boaters are encouraged to secure their boats and boating equipment.

Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to protected marinas where they will be less likely to break free of their moorings or to be otherwise damaged. It may be advisable for smaller boats to be pulled from the water. Regardless of location, all loose items aboard vessels should be secured or removed.

Tides are expected to be higher than usual and could cause low-lying coastal areas to flood during periods of high tide. The hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service can be found here.

The Coast Guard reminds the public to remain vigilant and avoid going near low-lying beaches and other coastal areas including jetties and rocky areas during heavy weather. Large waves can quickly and unexpectedly sweep a person into cold and turbulent waters.

The Coast Guard also recommends that mariners always:

• Stay informed and aware of weather conditions and monitor the progress and strength of currents through local television, radio and internet. Check the current and expected weather and water conditions before heading out.

• File a float plan with a family member or friend, which includes information about the boat, the number of passengers aboard, the destination of where the vessel will be operating and an expected time of return.

• Have a working marine-band radio and use VHF-FM channel 16 in the event of an emergency.

• Wear a life jacket.

For breaking news, follow the 5th District on Twitter @USCGMidAtlantic.