SAN FRANCISCO — Coast Guard reminds mariners of hazardous weather conditions Saturday after two people went missing in the water near Pebble Beach Saturday.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two people that went missing earlier today," said Capt. Tony Ceraolo, the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco commander.



Coast Guard watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast at 10:00 a.m., and dispatched crews aboard two 47-foot Motor Lifeboats from Coast Guard Station Monterey and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco after being notified of two people in the water approximately 75 feet off Pebble Beach. Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit personnel were able to rescue a 26-year-old man from the rocks nearby and assisted in the search efforts.

The Coast Guard and Cal Fire searched for the two missing people until 5:38 p.m., where they had to suspend their search efforts due to deteriorating weather and unsafe search conditions.



Weather is expected to worsen until Sunday consisting of 18-to-22 foot seas and winds of 25-to-35 knots. For further information please click here.



The Coast Guard encourages recreational boaters to stay off the water and beachgoers not to enter the water until the weather subsides.



The Coast Guard also recommends that mariners always:

* Stay informed and aware of weather conditions and monitor the progress and strength of currents through local television, radio and internet. Check the current and expected weather and water conditions before heading out.

* File a float plan with a family member or friend, which includes information about the boat, the number of passengers aboard, the destination of where the vessel will be operating and an expected time of return.

* Have a working marine-band radio and use VHF-FM channel 16 in the event of an emergency.

* Wear a life jacket.

* Carry marine flares on board the vessel.

* Ensure bilge pumps are operational and vessels are secure for heavy winds and rain.