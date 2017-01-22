PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Boat crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Little Creek assisted two boaters after their vessel ran aground on the third island of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, this morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads were notified by the crew of the 36-foot pleasure craft Ugly Duckling, that they had run aground and needed assistance.

The watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Station Little Creek to assist. Due to deteriorating conditions on scene, the boat crew removed the two people from their vessel and transported them to the Cutty Sark Marina in Little Creek.

There were no reports of injury or pollution. Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads is investigating the cause of the grounding.