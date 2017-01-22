HOUSTON — A Coast Guard aircrew, Galveston police and Galveston Island Beach Patrol are searching for a kayaker reported missing Sunday afternoon and who was last seen 1/2 mile off the west seawall on Galveston Island.

Missing is: Name unknown, hispanic male, 5-foot 8-inches tall, last seen in a green kayak wearing camouflage waders and a life jacket.

At approximately 4 p.m., the Galveston Police Department notified Sector Houston-Galveston watchstander s that a kayaker was reported missing as of 1 p.m.

Watchstanders launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist in the search.

If anyone has any information please contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4854.