PADET Texas Public Affairs
News Release
January 22, 2017
Coast Guard Public Affairs Detachment Texas
Contact: Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin Williams
Email: PublicAffairsHouston@uscg.mil
Office: (281) 464-4810
Mobile: (832) 293-1293
Coast Guard, local agencies search for missing kayaker off Galveston, Texas
HOUSTON — A Coast Guard aircrew, Galveston police and Galveston Island Beach Patrol are searching for a kayaker reported missing Sunday afternoon and who was last seen 1/2 mile off the west seawall on Galveston Island.
Missing is: Name unknown, hispanic male, 5-foot 8-inches tall, last seen in a green kayak wearing camouflage waders and a life jacket.
At approximately 4 p.m., the Galveston Police Department notified Sector Houston-Galveston watchstander
Watchstanders launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist in the search.
If anyone has any information please contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4854.
