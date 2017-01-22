Editor's note: click for video and high resolution pictures

MIAMI — The Coast Guard medevacked a 34-year-old man Sunday from the tanker Huemel 145 miles southwest of Key West.

At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Coast Guard Sector Key West received a report from a crewman aboard the tanker Huemel who stated a crew member fell and suffered head and shoulder injuries. A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the man, transported him to Air Station Miami and transferred him to awaiting EMS personnel.

