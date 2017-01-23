Skip to Content

17th District Alaska Public Affairs
U.S. Coast Guard

News Release

January 23, 2017


U.S. Coast Guard 17th District Public Affairs Kodiak

Contact: Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson

Email: lauren.w.steenson@uscg.mil

Office: (907) 487-5700

Mobile: (907) 321-4505

Imagery Release: Coast Guard rescues pilot near Shelikof Strait, Alaska

A pilot assesses the damage on a single-engine Super Cub airplane on Hallo Glacier Lake near Shelikof Strait, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2017. The pilot landed the plane, but nosed over after braking in the deep snow. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

A pilot assesses the damage to a single-engine Super Cub airplane on Hallo Glacier Lake near Shelikof Strait, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2017.

The plane tipped over after braking in the deep snow upon landing.

U.S. Coast Guard photo.
A plane is left on a frozen lake after a crash landing in the deep snow near Shelikof Strait, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2017. The pilot was hoisted and transported to Kodiak by a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew with no apparent injuries. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

A plane rests on a frozen lake after a crash-landing in deep snow near Shelikof Strait, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2017.

The pilot was hoisted and transported, with no apparent injuries, to Kodiak by a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew.

U.S. Coast Guard photo.
An aviation survival technician from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak assists the pilot in righting a plane off its nose on frozen Hallo Glacier Lake near Shelikof Strait, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2017. The Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the survivor and transported him to Kodiak. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

A plane rests on the frozen Hallo Glacier Lake near Shelikof Strait, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2017.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the pilot and transported him to Kodiak.

U.S. Coast Guard photo.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued a pilot who crashed on Hallo Glacier Lake approximately 75 miles northwest of Kodiak Sunday afternoon.

The Jayhawk crew hoisted the man and transported him to Kodiak with no apparent injuries.

Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received a MAYDAY call on VHF-Channel 16 from the pilot reporting the plane had safely landed, but tipped over after braking in the deep snow on the frozen lake.

The Jayhawk crew lowered an aviation survival technician to help right the aircraft off its nose before transporting the man to Kodiak.

"Through reliable communications, we were able to work with the Air Force Alaska Rescue Coordination Center to get the nearest rescue crew on scene to reach the pilot as efficiently as possible," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Zack, a Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstander. "We encourage the public to enjoy Alaska's outdoors with the proper safety and communications equipment." 

Weather on scene was reported as 17-mph winds, 23 degrees and clear skies. 

