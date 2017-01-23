BOSTON – The Coast Guard has established a temporary safety zone at the Merrimack River entrance beginning Monday at 10 p.m. until Wednesday at 10 a.m. to reduce significant hazards to the vessels, the harbor, and the public as current weather predictions are calling for sea states to increase significantly during this storm.

No vessels or person will be permitted to operate within the safety zone without obtaining permission from the Coast Guard Sector Boston Captain of the Port or designated representative.

General boating public will be notified of the temporary safety zone via Broadcast Notice to Mariners.

Coast Guard Station Merrimack River in Newburyport will notify the boating public of dangerous conditions and safety zone at the Merrimack River bar by issuing Broadcast Notice to Mariners (BNM) on VHF–FM Channel 16 and 22A.

The maritime community and the public should also be advised that Coast Guard Station Merrimack River’s 47-foot motor lifeboats have been relocated to Cape Ann. This will cause a delayed response in excess of one hour possibly longer as weather conditions deteriorate.

The public is advised to stay off the jetties and beaches, as these swells are extremely dangerous and can sweep people out off before they can react.

The Merrimack River Bar can be unpredictable. Please remain vigilant. For more lifesaving practices visit www.uscgboating.org. You can also speak directly with the station by calling 978-465-0731.