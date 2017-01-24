WASHINGTON – The Coast Guard presented its second-highest public service award to a leading maritime industry advocate in Paris, Monday.

Rear Adm. Paul Thomas, assistant commandant for prevention policy, recognized Aziz Bamik, general manager of GTT North America, for his support to the Coast Guard as a leading advocate for safe, clean and viable transport and use of liquefied gas within the maritime industry.

“As the liquefied gas industry grows we look to industry leadership to move this growth in the right direction,” Thomas said. “Aziz’ experience and cooperative nature have been pivotal in developing collaborative synergy throughout the liquefied gas community and has promoted a gold standard in design, operations and qualification for some of the most novel marine projects. His actions throughout this time period are more than deserving of one of the Coast Guard’s highest public service award.”

Bamik was appointed general manager of GTT North America in 2014 and has since campaigned for safe design and operations of novel U.S. maritime gas projects and worked directly with numerous Coast Guard offices. On many occasions, he trained countless Coast Guard personnel to better understand this new and dynamic cargo and fuel through internal Coast Guard webinars, presentations and technical seminars.

"I humbly accept this award on behalf of the GTT team who has been and remains a long standing partner of the Coast Guard's efforts to provide a foundation for safe maritime LNG operations," Bamik said. "With the growing number of LNG export facilities coming on stream and new applications such as LNG as fuel, GTT will continue to work closely with the Coast Guard to adapt the standards and provide technology and training support that are critical to this industry."

The Meritorious Public Service Award is one of the highest public service awards issued by the Coast Guard, given to recognize unusual courage in advancing a Coast Guard mission, substantial contribution to the Coast Guard that produced tangible results and specific individual accomplishments that provide unique benefits to the public.

