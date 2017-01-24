SAN FRANCISCO — Coast Guard and local fire department crews are searching for a kayaker who went missing near the Dumbarton Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

The missing kayaker has been identified as Kenneth Maldanado of San Jose. Maldanado is described as a 32-year-old Hispanic male, bald, with a goatee.

Maldanado’s friend was on a raft nearby when he went missing and subsequently called the Coast Guard at approximately 4:30 p.m., reporting that Maldanado had capsized his kayak near the Dumbarton Bridge and did not resurface.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter crew, a small-boat crew, and Coast Guard Cutter Tern to search the area. Several local fire department crews are also assisting in the search efforts from Alameda County, Menlo Park, San Jose County and Santa Clara.

If anyone has seen Maldanado or has any additional information that may assist in the search efforts, please contact Coast Guard Sector San Francisco personnel at (415) 740-4364 or via radio at VHF-FM channel 16.